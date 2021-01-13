‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Completely Botches ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune is known for an array of various reasons, among those are its iconic faces Pat Sajak and Vanna White, its one-of-a-kind puzzleboard and the occasional wrong answer that causes a viral reaction and viewers at home to shout in both anger and laughter. The latter held true in a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune in which one unfortunate contestant found herself mixing up a letter of a cult classic film.

Under the category, “The 80s,” the hopeful puzzle-solver buzzed in with all but three letters missing and two of the four words completed. Those words included “Ted’s” and “Adventure.” While viewers at home were shouting, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” as the buzzer rang, the player instead answered, “Jill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” only to be told that the answer was wrong. Right after the next contestant buzzed in correctly, but not before the moment quickly became a viral moment across Twitter.

This blooper isn’t the first nor will it be the last Wheel of Fortune contestant to mix-up a few letters in an answer that many viewers can identify. Just last month one player blundered David Bowie’s name despite solving “Under Pressure by Queen and” before finishing it, “David Louie.” One of the most memorable slip-ups occurred just last year when a contestant attempted to claim victory a bit early by adding an “I’m” in front of the actual answer, “Declaring Victory.” Despite solving it, the additional word in front of the puzzle caused Sajak to move on to the next individual who instantly corrected it.

Might be the worst miss in Wheel history… pic.twitter.com/Db8KW48wqt — Kyle P (@Kyle_Phillippi) January 9, 2021

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Lady on “Wheel of Fortune” answered “Jill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” instead of “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure!!! NOOOOOO LADY WHAT ARE YOU DOING! — Ari Berenstein (@AriBerenstein) January 9, 2021

How do you not know Bill and Ted!? #WheelOfFortune 😂 — Jeremy Lyons (@ly0ns) January 9, 2021

Wat, #wtf just happened on @WheelofFortune ? This chick don’t know Bill and Ted? — 🎮 xxDubGxx 🎮 (@wilsun_gooin) January 9, 2021

Watching Wheel of Fortune (it airs before Jeopardy here), and one lady just lost five figures by guessing “Jill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” for “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) January 9, 2021

