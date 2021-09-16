‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have Mixed Reviews on the Changes for the New Season

Wheel of Fortune has some changes for its new season, and the updates are being met with mixed reviews by fans of the iconic game show. Yahoo! reports that among the new elements for Wheel of Fortune Season 39 are a brightly colored new set, some updated music, and a few small adjustments to the gameplay. The new season will also feature more screen time for, Jim Thornton, the show’s announcer.

“Can you believe this is Season 39? It’s incredible,” said the show’s longtime host, Pat Sajak, during the season premiere episode. “You’ll notice some changes in the studio. I thought I caught a glimpse of that Thornton guy on the way out. A few little tweaks in the game, but it’s still Wheel of Fortune. We’re going to have a great time. Let’s get to it.”

One of the new gameplay rules that have fans debating relates to the end of the group play. “The final spin goes to whoever has control of the wheel,” Sajak explained in the season debut. Scroll down to see what Wheel of Fortune fans have to say about this new rule, among other differences.

Not a fan of the new set. — patti720 (@patti4000) September 14, 2021

“I don’t like the background color,” a Wheel watcher tweeted, “and I think the show should be an hour and on the 2nd 1/2 its old school where you go shopping if you win…that’s how it was back 39 years ago…I was 20 years old and I started watching the show when it aired.”

I miss the scene in the background and car looked lonesome — Michelle Wilson (@sept11wecare) September 14, 2021

“Love the new set although a tad bit bland and mono,” someone offered. Definitely hate the new music.”

Don’t you know people HATE change? We want our comfort show, music and all, back !!! — Vicki Rhoden (@vickirhoden) September 13, 2021

“I love ‘Changing Keys,’ but not just the first eight bars over and over,” noted a fan with a musical ear. “There’s a bridge, too. Let’s have the bridge, please. It needs it.”

Oof. That is a terrible looking set. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/DSkDputzI7 — RowerGirl (@rower_girl159) September 15, 2021

“Please go back [to] the drawing board on the new soundtrack,” a viewer commented. “Listening to that for the next 30 years would be maddening. How about a bit more melodic. It’s boring, grating. I know you wouldn’t want me to lie.”

I am 78 and I love it. Usually the olders ones have trouble with change. I never even noticed new music and I watch every night. 🥰 — Marilyn Susie (@msusie4) September 14, 2021

“Oh, and wait… what is that I hear?Actual updated classic “Wheel Of Fortune” theme music?Be careful!You’re starting to make this show watchable again!” exclaimed a fan.

“What happened to all your lovely tropical shots in the background and set decorations?” someone asked.

“I liked the subtle changes, but I had also been fond of sets with little houses, beach themes and cityscapes,” a Twitter user wrote.