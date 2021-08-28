'Wheel of Fortune' Books Major TV Stars for Next 'Celebrity' Season

✖

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming back for a second season on ABC next month. On Friday, ABC and Sony Pictures Television finally announced the star-studded line-up of celebrities taking part in the new season. Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be back to host the primetime edition of the beloved game show. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The celebrities competing this season come from the worlds of movies, television, music, and sports. Seinfeld star Jason Alexander will compete, alongside Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess. The other celebrities competing include: Tatyana Ali, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, John Michael Higgins, Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir and Ali Wentworth.

Each celebrity will have an opportunity to win up to $1 million, with all winnings going to the charity of the celebrity's choice. All episodes will be available to stream the day after they air. During the first season, Alfonso Ribeiro, Sherri Shepherd, Patton Oswalt, Rob Riggle, Paul Reubens, Yvette Nicole Brown, Teri Hatcher, Chrissy Metz, Lelsie Jones, and Tony Hawk were among the celebrities who spun the Wheel and solved word puzzles.

The executive producer on Wheel of Fortune is still Mike Richards, who is also the embattled executive producer at Jeopardy!. In early August, Sony picked Richards as the next permanent host, but this selection was doomed. The lawsuits from Richards' time at The Price is Right resurfaced after it was reported that Sony was close to picking him. Then after he was officially named the new host, The Ringer published controversial quotes from Richards' 2013-2014 podcast. Richards later agreed to step down, but the five episodes he taped will still air to start the 2021-2022 TV season. Richards is also still serving as executive producer for the time being.

With Richards leaving as host, Sony will start another round of celebrity guest hosts for Jeopardy!. Actress Mayim Bialik, who was hired to host primetime specials, will host the standard daily Jeopardy! for at least three weeks after Richards' episodes air. On Friday, Bialik shared a photo from the Jeopardy! set with her agent, Richard Weitz.