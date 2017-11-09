Here’s What Will Happen to Jack’s Ashes on ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us is the NBC family drama that has been captivating audiences since season 1, and while each character brings something to the table, Jack has consistently been a character of particular interest, the reason being that in the current world he exists only in memories as ashes stored away in an urn.

In the latest episode of the hit NBC drama, “The Most Disappointed Man,” Jack’s ashes made a prominent appearance. With growing nerves as to how Toby’s mother will react to the news that Kate is pregnant, the couple decided to call off their wedding and instead headed down to the courthouse to get married instead. But as Toby sat down at home to fill out the paperwork, he had a heart-to-heart with Jack’s urn and came to the realization that they both deserve the full-blown wedding they had been planning, leading to him proposing to his wife-to-be a second time.

The re-proposal/wedding take 2 brings back Kate’s initial concern of her father not being there for her on her big day. But it turns out that Jack may be able to make it to the wedding afterall, albeit in the form of ashes enclosed in an urn.

“That’s something we talk about all the time,” producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. “Can we do a father-daughter dance with an urn? Whether or not it’s through the urn, Jack will definitely be a huge part of this wedding.”

As for when that wedding may be, Aptaker teased that he can’t give a specific episode, but that the wait will be well worth it.

“I can’t commit to later this season, but I can definitely commit to giving people a really big, satisfying Pearson wedding. The back half of the season will start to really build momentum and head toward that.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on NBC.