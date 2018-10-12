What Time Does Melania Trump’s ’20/20′ Interview Air Tonight

Melania Trump’s big 20/20 interview will air on ABC Friday night, but many TV watchers may be wondering what time to tune in.

According to Heavy, the award-winning news magazine will broadcast the one-hour interview, “Being Melania: The First Lady” at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those not able to catch the interview on ABC, it can also be streamed with Hulu’s Live TV option, as well as through PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now.

TONIGHT: @FLOTUS Melania Trump – the powerful, exclusive event special – Hear from her like never before and no question is off limits – ‘Being Melania: The First Lady’ – an @ABC News event special airs TONIGHT at 10/9c only on ABC //t.co/YmED9xYG0Z pic.twitter.com/Hg8CClY07C — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 12, 2018

The interview was conducted by Tom Llamas, who reportedly asked Trump about her relationship with her husband — President Donald Trump — and whether or not she loves him.

“Yes, we are fine.” she replied. “It’s what the media speculates, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff. It’s not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true.”

She also spoke about how she feels her husband and former reality star, is doing as President of the United States.

“I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation,” she firmly stated. “And I want that American people have a success. So whatever he will decide, I will support him.”

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump – the exclusive interview with @TomLlamasABC and no question is off limits – ‘Being Melania: The First Lady’ – an @ABC News event special airs TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC. //t.co/YmED9yghpz pic.twitter.com/iGNWdsJJO1 — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 12, 2018

The First Lady also reportedly said during then interview that she believes she is “the most bullied person on the world.”

“You think you’re the most bullied person in the world?,” Llamas asked.

“One of them, if you really see what people saying about me,” Trump explained.

Melania also spoke about the #MeToo movement and shared her thoughts on the woman who have come forward to share their experiences of sexual assault.

“I support the women and they need to be heard,” she stated, before adding, “We need to support them and, you know, also men, not just the women.”

Catch the full interview tonight when 20/20 airs on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. Check your local listings.

Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images