What 'AGT' Fans Are Saying About Simon Cowell's Reaction to Kelly Clarkson's Debut

As you may have heard, Simon Cowell recently broke his back in multiple places while he was riding his new electric bicycle around his Malibu, California. Because of this injury, he was forced to miss America's Got Talent's first two live shows on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kelly Clarkson filled in for him on the judging panel. Following Tuesday night's episode, Cowell took to Twitter in order to thank Clarkson for filling in for him. He also let his fans know that he missed interacting with them during AGT, and they responded in kind.

On Monday, two days after it was reported that Cowell suffered a back injury, Clarkson announced that she would be joining AGT in order to fill in for her former American Idol mentor. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," the singer wrote on Twitter. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!" Hours after the live episode aired, Cowell not only thanked Clarkson for filling in for him at the last minute, but he also noted that the NBC competition had a "great show" full of exciting performances.

Thank you @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show. #AGT — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 12, 2020

Fans responded to Cowell's latest tweet with a ton of positivity. More specifically, many of his fans concurred with his thoughts about the recent episode and shared some kind words to boot.