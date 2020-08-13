What 'AGT' Fans Are Saying About Simon Cowell's Reaction to Kelly Clarkson's Debut
As you may have heard, Simon Cowell recently broke his back in multiple places while he was riding his new electric bicycle around his Malibu, California. Because of this injury, he was forced to miss America's Got Talent's first two live shows on Tuesday and Wednesday. Kelly Clarkson filled in for him on the judging panel. Following Tuesday night's episode, Cowell took to Twitter in order to thank Clarkson for filling in for him. He also let his fans know that he missed interacting with them during AGT, and they responded in kind.
On Monday, two days after it was reported that Cowell suffered a back injury, Clarkson announced that she would be joining AGT in order to fill in for her former American Idol mentor. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," the singer wrote on Twitter. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!" Hours after the live episode aired, Cowell not only thanked Clarkson for filling in for him at the last minute, but he also noted that the NBC competition had a "great show" full of exciting performances.
Thank you @kellyclarkson. Miss all of you. What a Great Show. #AGT— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 12, 2020
Fans responded to Cowell's latest tweet with a ton of positivity. More specifically, many of his fans concurred with his thoughts about the recent episode and shared some kind words to boot.
Missing Him Too
Get well @SimonCowell i miss you😘 https://t.co/VGTK65KqQy— John Carlo (@JohnCar18079094) August 12, 2020
Thinking Of Cowell
Just glad you’re still here and able to watch it! pic.twitter.com/LVb92p6X0G— All Rotten Potatoes (@beastmodemom247) August 12, 2020
Glad To Hear It
Good to hear your on the mend AGT could never be the same without you. Kelly was great as she always is.Just love her on the Voice and as a person. Looking forward to your return sure your adorable son is always by your side don’t overdo it Lol 😳 Joan & Bob Maria, Florida ❤️🙏🏻— pandajoanie (@ang88ie) August 12, 2020
Stay Positive
I’ve been in exactly the same place as you are only my injury was a broken neck.Keep looking at the positive during recovery.#SimonCowell— Jon Noble (@JonnyAirborne) August 12, 2020
Get Well Soon
I sincerely hope you are ok and that you heal fast! Healing hugs and energy coming your way! Be careful and be safe 💜— Mama Wyrd (@MamaWyrd) August 12, 2020
Sending Love
🙂 Simon the show is different without you!...Though i like Kelly on there...she's really good and funny. and i love your laugh Kelly! 🙂 Yha it is....Simon i hear your surgery went well! Im so glad to hear that! And that your doing good!...Keep it up. 🙂🙂 Lots of love. ❤— Michelle Hillier (@MichelleHillie9) August 13, 2020
Feel Better
I hope you feel better soon!!❤ Missed you!!😞 Kelly was a great stand in, always positive and encouraging feedback for the contestants💝— Mary Mangiaracina (@MaryMangiaracin) August 12, 2020