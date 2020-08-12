'AGT' Fans Love Kelly Clarkson, Who's Filling in for Simon Cowell

Since Simon Cowell is unable to attend America's Got Talent's live shows due to an injury that he recently sustained, Kelly Clarkson has been tasked with taking his place on the judging panel. Clarkson appeared on the program on Tuesday night, joining judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara to critique the various acts. Judging by the reactions from AGT's fans, they're stoked to see Clarkson make an appearance on the NBC competition series.

On Saturday, it was reported that Cowell broke his back in several places after testing out his new electric bike near his Malibu, California home. His rep confirmed that Cowell underwent surgery following the incident and that he is doing "fine." Clarkson later took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she would be filling in for the AGT judge on the show. "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT," the singer wrote. "But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You're welcome in advance!"

Viewers got to see Clarkson at work on the judging panel on Tuesday night's show. Based on the reaction amongst fans on Twitter, they were thrilled to see the Voice coach take her talents to AGT.