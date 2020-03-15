‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Westworld returns from a two-year hiatus this weekend for its Season 3 premiere. The acclaimed sci-fi show is one of HBO’s heavy-hitters, particularly now that Game of Thrones has come to an end. Here is what you need to know about tuning in for the show.

Westworld Season 3 premieres on Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. For cable subscribers, it should be easy to catch — just turn your TV to HBO to watch it live or set your DVR to make sure you catch it.

Cord cutters have a few ways to catch Westworld as well. HBO offers two streaming services — HBO Go and HBO Now. They are effectively the same thing, but HBO Go is a service for cable subscribers who want to log in while they are away from home or watch the network’s catalog on demand. For that, you will need a valid cable login.

HBO Now is a streaming service more along the lines of Netflix or Hulu. Users can pay $14.99 per month to watch HBO’s entire catalogue on demand, and watch new content live as it airs.

Finally, it is worth noting that HBO is available as an add-on for some other services, including Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. It costs the same as buying the service on its own in most cases, but it is convenient because it lumps the payments together into one charge. For some, it also allows them to watch HBO on their preferred video player or app.

However you tune in, there is no doubt that Westworld is must-see TV for this spring. The show made waves in its first two seasons, taking a memorable made-for-TV movie from decades past and turning it into a philosophically perplexing sci-fi drama.

Westworld Season 2 premiered in the spring of 2018, and advanced the plot in ways many fans did not see coming. It blurred the lines between humanity and machines, and made even the audience question who they were really rooting for. Now, after nearly two years of waiting for the next installment, fans have no idea what is coming next, and that is exciting for many.

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood as an android — or “host” — named Dolores, Thandie Newton as a host named Maeve, and Jeffrey Wright as a host named Bernard. For other characters, it is not always clear whether they are real or androids, nor whether it really matters.

The new season will introduce some new characters, including Aaron Paul who is joining the cast this year. The story has now stretched outside of the theme park it is named after into a bleak sci-fi universe, and there is no telling what we may see.



