‘Westworld’ Season 3, Episode 3 Preview Shows Charlotte Losing It

The teaser for Westworld Season 3, Episode 3 is here, and it seems to show “Charlotte Hale” losing it. We have not seen much of the host masquerading as Charlotte so far this season, and it seems like this will be the installment where we find out what is going on with her. We might even discover who is really inhabiting her replicated body.

Westworld Season 3 has completely changed the show, taking it out of the confines of its semi-controlled theme park and into the wider fictional world. Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) escaped Westworld with the minds of at least five other Hosts in her possession, and we know she has placed one of them in a replica of Charlotte Hale’s (Tessa Thompson) body. Whoever it is, this weekend’s episode seems to focus on them.

“Remember who you are. Now, let me show you who you must pretend to be,” Dolores says in the teaser, handing Charlotte a hand mirror. The video shows Charlotte uncertainly posing as herself out in the real world, amid the sci-fi setting we glimpsed in the season premiere.

Still, the new body seems to be affecting whoever is in Charlotte’s head, as they gasp: “I feel like I’m changing” while pulling a bloody sleeve back with a trembling hand.

The final shock of the teaser is that it shows Charlotte sitting down by a child’s bed, saying: “Be a good boy and go to sleep for your mommy.” This could mean a number of things, and in the twisting world of Westworld, it probably has several implications all at once.

It could be that the real Charlotte Hale had a son before she was killed in Season 2, and that the Host is now taking over her life, including motherhood of that son. It could also mean that Dolores has created a child as a false identity for another of the Hosts she freed from Westworld, or else given the Host in Charlotte’s body custody of a child she wants to keep control of.

Whatever the case, it is clear that Westworld Season 3, Episode 3 will be full of uncertainty on the most fundamental levels. By the time fans find out who the Host in Charlotte’s body used to be, they might not be that person anymore at all.



Westworld airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.