‘Westworld III’ Trailer Released Ahead of ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale

The first trailer for Westworld III has been released, ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale.

Focusing heavily on series newcomer Aaaron Paul (Breaking Bad, The Oath), the new trailer gives a look at what appears to be the real world outside of Westworld.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Then at the end, we see a wounded Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) emerge in a tunnel and Paul’s character comes to her aid. Little is known about the new season, as producers have kept its filming highly secretive.

At the end of Westworld Season 2, Dolores escaped the park in the host body of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). Series co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly at the time that getting outside of the park was something they had been looking forward to.

“We’re very excited about where the third season goes,” he said. “It’s been a long build-up to get outside the park. And we’re incredibly excited about what that looks like and sounds like and what exactly our hosts discover out there.”

“It’s a large ensemble cast and sadly we’re saying goodbye to some people at the end of this season,” Nolan went on to say. “But as always with this show, who remains and who doesn’t is something we’re having a lot of fun with. There’s going to be a bit of a wait for a third season but we want to surprise and hopefully delight people with the way things progress.”

In a separate interview with Esquire, Nolan spoke about his approach to storytelling as it applies to Westworld, and the many other film and TV projects he’s been a part of over the years. He replied by using a personal analogy.

“I’ve known that I was colorblind since I was a kid, but I thought of my condition as subtle until just a couple years ago—apparently, the whole world is piss yellow to me,” he revealed. “That’s a small detail, but it reflected a larger interest of how we assemble our identities and how it maps onto reality.”

“In Westworld, we were interested in the differences between an artificial mind and a human one. And it occurred to us that the memory would be very different. For the most part, the pictures in your phone don’t degrade over time,” he continued. “But our memories change. So we were interested in protagonists who had perfect recall but weren’t supposed to. How would they distinguish between a memory and a present reality?”