Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Looking for New Jobs Amid Rumored Jerry O’Connell Hosting Reports

The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly in turmoil, so much so that staffers are scrambling to find new jobs. The report comes amid swirling speculation that a new talk show hosted by Jerry O’Connell will take over The Wendy Williams Show‘s timeslot. O’Connell filled in to host the daytime talk show on Wednesday, with the episode nabbing some major rating wins.

“Wendy has one season left on her contract, and the show may not be renewed,” a source close to production told Radar Online. “They’re testing out Jerry as a replacement. The rats are deserting the sinking ship!”

This is not the first time that rumors have surfaced that staff on Wendy Williams’ long-running series were jumping ship. After rumors surfaced in late July that the fate of the talk show was hanging in limbo, with some claiming that it was set to be canceled, sources alleged that staffers were hunting for new jobs.

“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of the show, because of Wendy’s health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity…and the divorce announcement,” a source told Page Six. “They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs.”

A spokesperson for the talk show later spoke out against the rumors, issuing a statement that read, “Wendy and her staff are closer than ever. Last night was a great celebration to wrap up the show’s 10th season and everyone is excited to come back for the 11th season on September 16.”

Currently, The Wendy Williams Show has not been renewed for a 12th season, though surmounting reports seem to suggest a renewal is unlikely. The possible cancellation is being chalked up to a string of breaks that the talk show took during the course of Season 10 as well as a number of changes it has undergone following Williams’ April divorce filings.

Williams’ business empire has allegedly begun to crumble in the wake of the divorce filing, which eventually saw her firing estranged husband Kevin Hunter as her business manager as well as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams, however, has denied the rumors that her namesake talk show is in turmoil, recently stating that it is “even better now probably because I’ve loosened up. The moral has always been good because I’ve taken the reigns.”