Wendy Williams Granted Restraining Order Against Bank as Claims of ‘Financial Exploitation’ Grow

Wendy Williams is taking steps to regain control over her life. News spread recently that the queen of daytime TV has been embroiled in a battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, to gain access to her funds after they were reportedly frozen. Per several reports, the bank cited that Williams was the victim “of undue influence and financial exploitation.” Additionally, Wells Fargo claimed they took such a dramatic step by freezing her accounts as they “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Now, the ruling has been overturned by a judge and Williams has also been granted a restraining order against the bank.

Williams filed the paperwork after proving that she’d been in touch with the bank, both in-person and over the phone, trying to regain control. Now, the judge has ordered that the bank “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant Williams “access to any and all accompanying statements.” Wells Fargo has also been barred “from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld” from Williams’ personal and business accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams noted that she was in danger of defaulting on mortgage payments. She was also reportedly behind on her staff’s payroll. The move from Wells Fargo came amid reports that Williams has been suffering from debilitating health. Allegations of her battling early stages of dementia have run rampant, though her brother Tommy has denied such. She also has not been back to her talk show since last season’s end. Celebrity guest hosts have filled in weekly, and the extension is now through March 2022.

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd now is reportedly in the lead to take over. A name change of the show can be announced as early as September per TMZ.