'Welcome Back, Kotter' Fans Just Got Some Exciting News

Fans of Welcome Back, Kotter are going to be awfully excited. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that all episodes of the '70s sitcom will be available for the first time on DVD on June 11, available for purchase online in-store at major retailers. Created by Gabe Kaplan and Alan Sacks, Welcome Back, Kotter centered on a graduate of a tough Brooklyn high school who returns to teach a classroom of underachieving "sweathogs."

Kaplan, Marcia Strassman, John Sylvester White, Robert Hegyes, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Ron Palillo, and John Travolta starred in the series, which ran for four seasons on ABC from 1975 to 1979. All 95 episodes will be available on Welcome Back, Kotter: The Complete Series. The series is also available to stream for free on Tubi, but having it on DVD will give fans a chance to have it with them forever, as it's not likely to stream forever.

Welcome Back, Kotter was a hit when it first premiered, spawning plenty of merchandise such as lunchboxes, dolls, trading cards, comic books, novels, and a board game. Additionally, three spinoffs were also considered, with short-lived Mr. T and Tina eventually being the only one ever ordered to series. Unfortunately, it did not do well, as it ran for just a mere five episodes and starred Pat Morita and Susan Blanchard. Nine episodes total were filmed, but four of them never aired.

The series had quite a successful run when it was airing, and those who grew up with Welcome Back, Kotter will be able to relive all of their favorite moments with Kotter, Vinnie, Arnold, Boom Boom, and more. With many reboots and revivals these days, perhaps if sales are successful, maybe Kotter will be the next classic series to receive the reboot treatment? It's always possible, and the show being available on DVD will at least help with those who have been longing to rewatch it.

It will surely be nice to have Welcome Back, Kotter on DVD after all these years. Not only will people be able to rewatch it, but it should also introduce a whole new generation, which is always a plus. Longtime fans will want to buy Welcome Back, Kotter: The Complete Series on DVD starting June 11, either online or in-store at major retailers such as Walmart and Target.