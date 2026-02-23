‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Adds Fan-Favorite Actress

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is adding a legendarily spooky star to Season 3.

Winona Ryder will appear as a guest star in Season 3 of the Addams Family’s comedic mystery series, reuniting with both her longtime collaborator, Tim Burton, and her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star, Jenna Ortega.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Winona Ryder attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Netflix announced the casting news on Monday, releasing a teaser video that gave fans a hint at how the Stranger Things star might be fitting into the drama at Nevermore Academy.

Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, whose “B” place card in the video ties her to three other new cast members — Noah Taylor, who plays Cyrus; Oscar Morgan, who portrays Atticus; and Kennedy Moyer, who has been cast as Daisy.

Ryder has starred in four movies from Wednesday director/executive producer Tim Burton — Beetlejuice and its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as well as Edward Scissorhands and the animated film Frankenweenie.

“I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world,” Burton said in a statement to Deadline. “And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

“When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT,” added Wednesday creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. “Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”

Ryder is the latest eerie icon to be added to the Wednesday cast, with Penny Dreadful star Eva Green having been previously announced as playing Morticia Addams’ (Catherine Zeta-Jones) sister, Ophelia.

Wednesday fans celebrated the latest casting news, with one commenter writing, “Eva Green AND Winona Ryder? Girl. THE CAST IS STACKED!” Another added, “OH MY DAYS MY QUEEN WINONA RYDER,” as a third chimed in, “No way they’re having the OG WINONA in season 3! That woman nails every spooky role. I’m so excited for this season!!!!”

Other cast members for Wednesday Season 3 include Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

Season 3 of Wednesday is now in production.