Jenna Ortega Pushing for the Addams Family ‘We Know and Love’ in ‘Wednesday’ Season 3

Jenna Ortega is hoping to show off the Addams Family fans know and love very soon on Wednesday.

The long-awaited second season of the Netflix series only just premiered, but the streamer has already renewed it for Season 3.

While it’s hard to tell what will happen in the third season before the remainder of Season 2 drops, Ortega knows what she wants without giving too much away. She and co-star Emma Myers interviewed each other for Tudum, and when the topic of Season 3 came up, Ortega knew exactly what she wanted to see.

Wednesday. (L to R) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

“I would like to see the Addams family dealing with a bit less conflict,” she said. “They’re a happy family. In Season 1, we saw a lot of Wednesday versus Morticia. And then in Season 2, Morticia versus Hester. I would love for them to just be the happy, disgusting, off-putting family that we know and love for a bit.”

The Addams Family made their debut in 1938 and have remained a beloved fictional family since then, with fans getting them in forms of comic strips, live-action and animated films, books, and shows. There have been many different portrayals of the family, but Ortega seems to just want them what they are known for, and it can’t hurt to have a little bit of light in Wednesday, even if it’s briefly.

Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed Wednesday for Season 3 in July, just a couple of weeks before Season 2 dropped. The series premiered in 2022 and centers on the titular beloved Addams Family character as she navigates her new school. Along with Ortega and Myers, Wednesday’s ensemble cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, among others.

The second part of Wednesday’s second season still needs to drop, so it’s hard to predict if that will set up Season 3 at all. If anything, fans may be able to look forward to a new personality for the Addams Family, and the wait will be worth it. Season 1 and Part 1 of Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 premieres on Sept. 2.