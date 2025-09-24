‘Watson’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes

Watson Season 2 will be premiering soon on CBS, and the network dropped a first look at Robert Carlyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

It was recently announced that the Once Upon a Time star will be portraying the fictional detective, despite the character’s supposed death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris Chestnut’s titular doctor believed that his friend died at the hands of the villainous James Moriarty, hence why he finally got vengeance for him in the Season 1 finale. Per TV Insider, a new trailer for Season 2, premiering on Monday, Oct. 13, shows Carlyle’s debut as Sherlock, and Watson finding out that he is not actually dead. While there isn’t much known about his return, the logline for the premiere, “A Son in the Oven,” simply states, “Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead.”

Play video

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of Watson in Season 2,” shared executive producer and showrunner Craig Sweeny via Deadline. “The man has played iconic roles in projects like Trainspotting, The Full Monty, and 28 Weeks Later, and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes. When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past — and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

News of Sherlock’s appearance in Watson came as a surprise, as the whole show follows Watson months after his death and putting his focus on his clinic. Then Moriarty (Randall Park) came back into the picture, and after the two went at it towards the end of Season 1, Watson finally got the upper hand and killed him. How that aftermath will affect Watson, especially now with Sherlock back, is anyone’s guess.

Watson also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. The series was renewed for Season 2 in March, just two months after it premiered. Season 2 was originally set to premiere in January 2026, but was moved to the fall 2025 schedule after FBI offshoot CIA was delayed due to showrunner changes. Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere of Watson on Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where the first season is currently available.