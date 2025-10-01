Watch: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gets Record-Breaking $1 Million Winner

Wheel of Fortune is still breaking records after 43 seasons.

Christina Derevjanik, a marketing manager out of Stamford, Conn., became the first contestant to win $1 million since Ryan Seacrest took over as host from Pat Sajak last year, becoming the biggest winner ever as she took home $1,035,155 in prize money by landing on the $1 million wedge.

When a player lands on the wedge during gameplay, the $100,000 prize is replaced by $1 million if they are able to solve the puzzle, avoid the Bankrupt wedge, and make it to the Bonus Round.

Derevjanik had already had a successful game before the Bonus Round, earning not only $35,155, but also trips to Montana and Tokyo prior to taking on the Bonus category of “Living Things,” which she correctly solved as “Pack of Coyotes.”

It was at that point that Seacrest opened Derevjanik’s envelope to reveal the $1 million prize, sparking a massive celebration on stage. “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye,” Seacrest told Derevjanik, who had “no words” at the news that she was the show’s biggest ever winner.

“I was trying to manifest this,” she said. “I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

On Instagram following Tuesday’s show, Seacrest celebrated the milestone moment, writing, “Ecstatic doesn’t even cover it, my first million-dollar win just set a new Wheel record! Biggest win ever. Biggest grin ever. I’ll never forget this moment.”

Derevjanik is one of only five people ever to win the $1 million grand prize, joining Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014. Melissa Joan Hart also took home the $1 million win on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2021.