‘The Unicorn’: Walton Goggins Fans Chime in on New CBS Sitcom

CBS' new sitcom The Unicorn debuted on CBS Thursday night, with Walton Goggins' fans excited to see the Sons of Anarchy actor's latest show.

CBS’ new sitcom The Unicorn debuted on CBS Thursday night, with Walton Goggins‘ fans excited to see the Sons of Anarchy actor’s latest show. The series stars Goggins as Wade, a widower who gets back into the dating pool a year after his wife’s death. He soon discovers that his status as a widower and father of two daughters makes him desirable to women.

Fans at home found the show just as desirable as the women who kept responding to Wade’s dating profile.

The new series stars Goggins as Wade Felton, who is still struggling to move on from the death of his wife Jill a year ago. Wade and his daughters Grace (Ruby Jay) and Natalie (Mackenzie Moss) seem to be living a great life, until they run out of the frozen meals their friends made for them after Jill’s death.

Wade’s married friends – Delia (Michaela Watkins) and Forrest (Rob Corddry), and Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) and Ben (Omar Benson Miller) – all decide he needs to get back into dating. After they sign up on an app, they discover he is a “unicorn” for women looking for stability. Unfortunately, Wade is not completely comfortable with dating again.

While watching the pilot, many of Goggins’ fans seemed to agree with Jay. She called the Justified actor “amazing” in an interview with PopCulture.com.

“He is amazing,” the actress told us. “I’m trying to think of other amazing words, but honestly, he’s so good at what he does, and you can tell that he loves it as much as it seems. He even loves it more than what he shows.”

The Unicorn airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, after Young Sheldon.

