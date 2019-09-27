‘The Unicorn’: Walton Goggins Fans Chime in on New CBS Sitcom

CBS’ new sitcom The Unicorn debuted on CBS Thursday night, with Walton Goggins‘ fans excited to see the Sons of Anarchy actor’s latest show. The series stars Goggins as Wade, a widower who gets back into the dating pool a year after his wife’s death. He soon discovers that his status as a widower and father of two daughters makes him desirable to women.

Fans at home found the show just as desirable as the women who kept responding to Wade’s dating profile.

I spent a week filming with #WaltonGoggins in 2017, and to say that he’s incredible would be an understatement. He made me feel like family and I learned SO much from him that I will carry with me for the rest of my career. He deserves this SO much! #TheUnicorn pic.twitter.com/a6lc4cOPwb — Ashley Marie Lewis (@AshMarieLewis) September 27, 2019

Anything with Walton Goggins and Michaela Watkins is a MUST SEE #TheUnicorn https://t.co/GqgeAX01nu — Jordan Walker (@TVTalkWithJWalk) September 27, 2019

The new series stars Goggins as Wade Felton, who is still struggling to move on from the death of his wife Jill a year ago. Wade and his daughters Grace (Ruby Jay) and Natalie (Mackenzie Moss) seem to be living a great life, until they run out of the frozen meals their friends made for them after Jill’s death.

Wade’s married friends – Delia (Michaela Watkins) and Forrest (Rob Corddry), and Michelle (Maya Lynne Robinson) and Ben (Omar Benson Miller) – all decide he needs to get back into dating. After they sign up on an app, they discover he is a “unicorn” for women looking for stability. Unfortunately, Wade is not completely comfortable with dating again.

Am now checking out #TheUnicorn. Because Walton Goggins, of course. — Liz, the 2019 Reboot. (@Chasing_Liz) September 27, 2019

If you didn’t watch the premiere of #theUnicorn , you missed out. So funny. So sweet. Can’t wait for next week. — Paula Lowe (@paula_riggle) September 27, 2019

#TheUnicorn is a great show! @CBS my wife and I laughed our butts off! — JT Johnson (@jijohnson89) September 27, 2019

While watching the pilot, many of Goggins’ fans seemed to agree with Jay. She called the Justified actor “amazing” in an interview with PopCulture.com.

“He is amazing,” the actress told us. “I’m trying to think of other amazing words, but honestly, he’s so good at what he does, and you can tell that he loves it as much as it seems. He even loves it more than what he shows.”

The Unicorn airs on CBS Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET, after Young Sheldon.

