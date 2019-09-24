‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Has Social Media Ecstatic

Walker, Texas Ranger is the latest classic CBS series getting a reboot, and fans of the Chuck Norris series are excited. Supernatural fans are as well, since the new series will feature Jared Padalecki in the title role. The series will follow in the footsteps of over CBS reboots, like Magnum P.I., MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0. The new series will be executive produced by Padalecki, Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Fricke is writing the pilot, reports Deadline. Fans of the original series were excited by the news of a reboot.

GUYS GUYS GUYS !!!!!!! WE HAVE A GIF FOR THAT 🤣@jarpad

#WalkerTexasRanger reboot pic.twitter.com/2nTuX7PVdz — Sam & Dean Girl 😎 (@aborddelimpala) September 23, 2019

So if @jarpad is now going to star in Walker Texas Ranger, do we get to convert Chuck Norris jokes/facts into Jared facts now? Ex. Jared doesn’t win. He allowed you to lose. Jared makes onions cry. Jared can light a fire by rubbing two ice cubes together. — Spearywritesstuff✍️Hugo Winner (@spearywrites) September 23, 2019

CBS TV Studios is shopping the show to other networks, but CBS is “considered a strong possibility” for the new series, Deadline reports. The eye network would be the perfect home for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, as the network aired the original show and is home to other popular crime procedural reboots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the new series, Padalecki will star as Cordell Walker, who returns to his family while investigating a crime with an elite Texas unit. The widower just finished a high profile case that required him to go undercover for two years, and is coming home to his two children in Austin. In the pilot, he will be introduced to his new female partner.

The original Walker, Texas Ranger was created by Albert S. Ruddy, Leslie Greif, Paul Haggis and Christopher Canaan. Norris played the title role in 202 episodes between 1993 and 2001. The series finished up with the 2005 movie Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial By Fire. It also inspired a short-lived spinoff titled Sons of Thunder, starring Marco Sanchez’s Carlos Sandoval character.

As for Padalecki, he stars in The CW’s Supernatural. The fantasy series is the longest-running show in the network’s history, even predating the merger of UPN and The WB. Its 15th and final season kicks off on Oct. 10.

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archvie/Getty Images