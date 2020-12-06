'Walker Texas Ranger': First Look at Jared Padalecki in Uniform for Reboot

Jared Padalecki has fans fawning after the first glimpse of him as the protagonist for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Padelecki will play Cordell Walker, the lawman made famous by Chuck Norris in the original CBS show, which ran for 8 seasons from 1993 to 2001. The reboot is headed to The CW, and fans have been clamoring for details ever since the network revealed it.

Now, they finally have their first look at Padalecki in-character. A photo of the 38-year-old star surfaced this week on IMDb and around social media that showed him smiling with Deke Anderson, a guest star on the upcoming drama. Supernatural fans quickly spotted the photo and excitedly commented on it, with many taken aback by his new haircut. Scroll through to see the image in question and some Twitter users' thoughts on it.