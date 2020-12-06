'Walker Texas Ranger': First Look at Jared Padalecki in Uniform for Reboot
Jared Padalecki has fans fawning after the first glimpse of him as the protagonist for the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Padelecki will play Cordell Walker, the lawman made famous by Chuck Norris in the original CBS show, which ran for 8 seasons from 1993 to 2001. The reboot is headed to The CW, and fans have been clamoring for details ever since the network revealed it.
Now, they finally have their first look at Padalecki in-character. A photo of the 38-year-old star surfaced this week on IMDb and around social media that showed him smiling with Deke Anderson, a guest star on the upcoming drama. Supernatural fans quickly spotted the photo and excitedly commented on it, with many taken aback by his new haircut. Scroll through to see the image in question and some Twitter users' thoughts on it.
FIRST PIC OF JARED PADALECKI ON THE SET OF WALKER ⭐ pic.twitter.com/qtpauif7O9— Walker Updates #WalkerIsComing (@cwwalkersource) December 4, 2020
Reaction
I never knew how much I would miss the hair until it was gone pic.twitter.com/iOHz1PCNVr— TashaWinchester (@CalleenTasha) December 4, 2020
Hellooooo Cordell Walker. The transformation is amazing. He physically looks like a different person from Sam and it's not just the hair.— Roseann Shields (@rshi54) December 4, 2020
It’s going to be so hard picturing him as someone other then Sam!😭So happy he is continuing acting and his face will still be seen on tv! Love my boys! So sad to think it’s actually over. I’ll just do what I always do an watch the show 1,000x as I always do!— Ashley (@AshleyD8706) December 6, 2020
Your beautiful hair!!! Did they have to cut so much off?😔 You are still gorgeous🥰 but hopefully they’ll let you give it a little more length 😍🙃😉— CJC241 (@cjc241) December 5, 2020