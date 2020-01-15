‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Headlined by Jared Padalecki Gets CW Series Order

He may be wrapping up his time on Supernatural, but Jared Padalecki can’t stay away from The CW for too long. As Deadline reported, the actor’s new series, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, was picked up by The CW. This news comes months after it was originally reported that the actor would be headlining a reimagining of the Chuck Norris series.

The reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger will reportedly focus on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two, as he returns back to his home in Austin after being undercover for two years. Padalecki will not just star in the show, but will also serve as an executive producer alongside Anna Fricke and Dan Lin. The original series aired on CBS for eight seasons from 1993 to 2001. The show even spawned a 2005 TV movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, which also starred Norris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline first reported on the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot back in September.

As previously mentioned, Walker, Texas Ranger‘s pickup by The CW means that Padalecki will remain on the network after he completes his 15 season-long run on Supernatural in May. As Deadline noted back in September, the president of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, related that the door was always open for the creative team and talent on Supernatural to return to the network.

“You will always have a home here, and you will always have a personal fan in me,” Pedowitz reportedly said at a TCA press tour event. Seeing as though there was an open door for Padalecki to return to the network, it’s not surprising to see that his Walker, Texas Ranger project has landed on The CW.

It’s clear that Padalecki is moving on after being on Supernatural for so very long. In October, during an interview with Collider, the actor expressed his feelings on saying goodbye the series. Even though saying goodbye may be bittersweet, he shared that everyone involved in the series felt as though it was the right time to have it end.

“I think we made our peace with it, as much as you can make peace with saying goodbye to something, after 15 years,” he told the publication. “We had many conversations, over many years. The tables turned, which was an incredible sensation. When the tables turned from, ‘God, I hope we get picked up,’ to ‘Oh, my god, they’re telling us that we get to decide when to not get picked up.’ It was weird. I don’t think I’ll ever experience that again.”

“And then, we made our peace with saying goodbye,” Padalecki continued. “I think a lot of it was that we wanted to leave the party when it was still going. We didn’t want to be the last people out of the party going, ‘Hey, is anybody else still here?’”