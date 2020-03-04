‘The Voice’ Fans Are Not Happy NBC Is Airing Super Tuesday Coverage Tonight

Due to Super Tuesday election coverage across nearly every major TV network, regularly scheduled programming has taken a back seat this week. In particular, The Voice did not air on NBC this week, much to the dismay of fans. And those dedicated viewers were not afraid to share their thoughts on the fact that the singing competition didn’t air.

“Disappointed…! No The Voice tonight,” one fan wrote on Twitter, directing their tweet at one of the judges, Blake Shelton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Forget this election crap I was ready for the voice tonight,” another fan wrote, clearly not thrilled that the show wasn’t on.

sucks no @NBCTheVoice tonight they have the primary elections show on tonight — Tnt pro wrestling bookings (@Tntprowrestlin1) March 4, 2020

“Is #thevoice on next week? I hate politics taking over tv since it makes me not see my favorite shows…” another fan wondered.

The Voice will indeed be on next week. So, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the judges — Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newcomer Nick Jonas — and the singers back in action. However, the show will only air on Monday night. According to Country Living, Ellen’s Game of Games will take over The Voice‘s typical time slot on Tuesday.

This season of The Voice, Season 18, marks the first with Jonas as a judge and, according to the show’s executive producer, Audrey Morrissey, he’s taking his role very seriously.

“Nick basically is a strong competitor,” Morrissey told Parade in late February. “He’s not going to go down without a fight. He really is competitive. He can dish it as well as he can take it.”

As Morrissey went on to note, Jonas writes notes about the competition in a notebook and the other judges have taken to teasing him about it (in true, light-hearted fashion, of course)

“The notebook is hilarious,” Morrissey told the publication. “There are other funny little things that happened down the road, because John and Blake are super comfy. John is more comfortable than ever and he is really holding his own against Blake and dishing it back to him. So, that’s really fun to see that power balance dynamic change.”

Season 18 of the NBC competition will also see a slew of famous faces joining in mentor roles, including Jonas’ brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Bebe Rexha will also serve as mentors during the season.