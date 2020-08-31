VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus' Performance Has Fans Thinking She's Throwing Shade at Ex Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus brought back a familiar visual for her performance of "Midnight Sun" during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. She included a moment where she swung on a giant disco ball, which looked an awful lot like her famous "Wrecking Ball" video. Fans watching the show at home thought the song and performance included some shade thrown in Liam Hemsworth's direction.
Cyrus released "Midnight Sky" as the lead single from her new album She Is Miley Cyrus on Aug. 14, almost a year after she and Hemsworth broke up. A disco-inspired music video accompanied the song that she directed herself. The song's lyrics are all about independence and finding herself after the end of her decade-long relationship with Hemsworth. The couple married in December 2018 and announced their split in August 2019. Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter afterward, but then started a relationship with Cody Simpson. Cyrus and Simpson broke up after 10 months together.
In an interview with SiriusXM after the release of "Midnight Sun," Cyrus said the coronavirus quarantine has helped her find "clarity" after her relationships. "It was important to me to be able to really sit with my thoughts," Cyrus explained. "I think one thing that's been really cool about this time we've all had is, originally, we all started literally cleaning house. And, then, once you couldn't do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you've been holding on to for too long — things that belong to you, things that don't and things that no longer serve you."
Pretty disappointed in #MileyCyrus in her #VMAs #MidnightSky its obviously about Liam, #wreckingball. SHE claims in "the making of" that she "was traumatized", um..Girl, No: Only if you've almost been killed by an abusive narcissist psychopath or homeless 2xs. But, yea she loco! pic.twitter.com/O7mS7LB5Bo— Jollyheartjen (@jollyheartjen) August 31, 2020
Cyrus was nominated for three VMAs this year, including Song of the Summer for "Midnight Sky." Her video for "Mother's Daughter" was nominated for Best Editing and Best Art Direction. Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" video won the 2014 Video Music Award for Video of the Year.prevnext
prevnext
So is Miley trying to say that she is over Liam or that she misses him by doing the wrecking ball thing? #VMAs— arianna robbins (@ariannarobbins) August 31, 2020
prevnext
So is the best moment on TV Miley bringing out the wrecking ball to say bye to Liam or Ari putting away the engagement ring to say bye to Pete? I can’t decide. Living for both tho.— brittany (@b_rubess) August 31, 2020
prevnext
ouu miley flying on a disco ball... compared to the grey wrecking ball she was on the first time she broke up with Liam... pic.twitter.com/zmkrtBNv74— Alexandra⁷ (@fakelovesgf) August 31, 2020
prevnext
THE FULL CIRCLE MOMENT!! WRECKING BALL ABOUT LIAM AND NOW THIS ABOUT LIAM AGAIN SKSKSKKS— Viterbae (@VitoLiranzo) August 31, 2020
prev
She sang the last chorus about Liam while swinging on a disco “wrecking ball,” a nod to the song she wrote about him.— T R Λ V I S (@tbjones13) August 31, 2020