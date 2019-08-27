VMAs 2019: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Slide Away’ in Wake of Liam Hemsworth Breakup

Miley Cyrus just performed “Slide Away,” her first single since her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey. This is also Cyrus’ first public performance since the surprise break up was announced earlier this month. The couple were married for less than a year.

“Slide Away” was first released on Friday, Aug. 16, and Cyrus’ fans instantly theorized the song was about her split from Hemsworth. The song, written with Alma Miettinen, Michael L. Williams II and Andrew Wyatt; is clearly centered on a breakup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Once upon a time it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go,” the song begins.

Later, the lyrics in the chorus appear to be about someone who loves the ocean. Hemsworth is an avid surfer, and the couple shared a home in Malibu, California.

“So won’t you slide away / back to the ocean / I’ll go back to the city lights,” the chorus reads.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 in a small ceremony at her Tennessee home. She announced their split on Aug. 10 and Hemsworth officially filed for divorce a few days later.

On Aug. 22, Cyrus went on a long Twitter rant about the split and rumors surrounding it. She insisted she never cheated on Hemsworth, although photos of her kissing Kailynn Cater in Italy surfaced the same weekend the split was announced.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” Cyrus tweeted. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

She added, “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Cyrus was nominated for two Video Music Awards. “Mother’s Daughter” was nominated for Best Power Anthem and Song of Summer. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop for “Old Town Road (Remix)” with Lil Nas X.

Cyrus has a long history of headline-making performances at the MTV Video Music Awards, most famously in 2013. She also hosted the show in 2015. She has been nominated for nine awards in the past, and “Wrecking Ball” won Video of the Year in 2014.

Other performers on this year’s MTV VMAs include Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Big Sean, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah.

Photo credit: Getty Images