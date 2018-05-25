‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Defends Criticism of National Anthem Protests After Audience Silenced Her

The View host Meghan McCain is defending her criticism of the NFL National Anthem protests after the show’s audience silenced her during a debate.

I never go on tv and do or say anything because it’s easy – I say it because it’s what I believe in. I ardently believe in standing for our flag, and I am not scared of an audience in front of me or behind the camera. I would be scared if I were a phony, betraying my values. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 25, 2018

In a new tweet, McCain said that she never goes “on tv and do or say anything because it’s easy — I say it because it’s what I believe in.”

“I ardently believe in standing for our flag, and I am not scared of an audience in front of me or behind the camera,” she added. “I would be scared if I were a phony, betraying my values.”

McCain’s defense of her position comes after The View co-hosts were holding a discussion on the hot topic of the NFL’s newly imposed fines for kneeling during the National Anthem and McCain was the only one to come out in support of the move.

“I disagree with everyone on this table,” McCain said. “I would never be okay with somebody not saluting the flag. By the way, 72 percent of Americans, according to Reuters, said that they thought [Colin] Kaepernick’s behavior was unpatriotic.”

The new guidelines were detailed on Wednesday, in a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem,” Goodell said in the statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed.”

“It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of N.F.L. players were unpatriotic,” Goodell added. “This is not and was never the case.”

