‘Veronica Mars’ Comic-Con 2019 Proposal Footage Comes out, Kristen Bell Details the Big Moment Fans Just Witnessed

The Veronica Mars Comic-Con 2019 panel featured a footage of a big proposal, and series star Kristen Bell has detailed the big moment fans just witnessed. During a clip of the show, Logan (Jason Dohring) asks Veronica to marry him, but she turns him down. While speaking about the shocking scene, Bell said it was “one of the things we didn’t explore as much in the first three seasons is Veronica’s commitment issues.”

“She always sees people break up and hurt each other, and it’s hard for her to believe that something could be that perfect,” Bell went on to say. “And from her perspective, it’s perfect right now, so she doesn’t want to ruin it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dohring later added, “[Logan has] gotta let her cool, and then maybe, hopefully go from there.”

It’s going to take a legit P.I. to save Neptune. #VeronicaMars premieres July 26th, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/fInJVabs5m — Veronica Mars @ Comic Con (@veronicamars) June 14, 2019

Veronica Mars originally aired on the CW — as well as it’s predecessor network, UPN — for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007. In 2014, a crowd-funded Veronica Mars film debuted, and in 2018 Hulu announced they they had picked up the series for an eight-episode revival.

In addition to Bell and Dohring, other cast members returning for the new season include Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield, and Ken Marino. New cast members this time around will include Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr., J.K. Simmons, and Mary McDonnell.

On writing scenes with Veronica and Keith. “Having rebuilt the Mars Investigations office to look exactly like it had and to watch @IMKristenBell and @ricocolantoni perform “that” scene is the happiest I’ve been the whole year.” – @RobThomas #VeronicaMars — Veronica Mars @ Comic Con (@veronicamars) July 19, 2019

In previous comments, Bell stated that the new season is “going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different” than the first three seasons.

Series creator Rob Thomas added that it will “take Veronica Mars back to its hardcore So-Cal noir roots” and that it will follow “one big case” because “This is a detective show.”

On Weevil being secretly in love with Veronica. 🤔 “Absolutely Weevils in love with this woman! Do you realize how many times this woman has bailed him out of jail?!” – @franciscapra #VeronicaMars — Veronica Mars @ Comic Con (@veronicamars) July 19, 2019

In a surprising turn, it has been revealed that fans will not have to wait any longer for the new season of Veronica Mars, as Hulu has launched it one week early and it is now streaming.