'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Reacts to Pat Sajak Wrestling Him On Air

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak demonstrated his skills that could easily be ripped from the Hart Dungeon. Sajak was sneaky in this memorable moment on the show earlier in the year. The episode saw Sajak "tackle" winning contestant Fred and slap a cross-face on him after spinning a perfect game on the show. Given Sajak's impending retirement next year, it's funny how many fun moments and physical things.

Now don't immediately think the host lost his mind over the perfection of the night. Instead, the tackling and submission move is the result of Fred revealing he's a professional wrestler.

Fred Jackson spoke with TMZ after the moment went viral and laughed that people were a little upset at Sajak for basically surprising the contestant. "I loved that moment," Jackson told TMZ. "That was one of the biggest highlights of the show...To see the criticism [Sajak] gets online is a little unfair. I was the one who was put in the hold and I was perfectly ok with it. I loved it."

You could even see Jackson "selling" for Sajak, just like you would in the wrestling ring. It was clearly a fun moment that some are taking a bit too far, with Jackson urging people to not get more upset than him over the moment.

"I was the one who was 'affected' in that kind of way," he added. "Everyone's sense of humor is different, but to call it 'cringe' or call for his retirement, is taking it a little too seriously."

He also gave Sajak some praise for the moment and his "ability" with the move, revealing it was an unplanned tidbit. "I was so elated after my win and Pat just came up behind me out of nowhere and I was genuinely trying to counter him. But he had me so tight and so I wasn't going anywhere," he adds. "I've been in enough hammer locks in my wrestling career to know that it doesn't really hurt necessarily, but he had me pretty tight."

He added that the longtime host is "stronger than he looks" and must be a pro wrestling fan. Not too shabby for a 76-year-old that only has to work a few weeks a year.