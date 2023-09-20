Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Vanna White's 'Wheel of Fortune' Contract Extension

Vanna White has officially extended her contract with Wheel of Fortune, and the show's next host Ryan Seacrest has reacted to the news. In a preview of his conversation with Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist — airing this weekend — Seacrest says, "This is such great news." He adds, "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I've been very excited to work with her but now that it's official I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna.' I can't wait."

On Tuesday, it was reported that White has reportedly received a big raise and contract extension at Wheel of Fortune. According to TMZ, White will stay on with the game show for at least two more years. Additionally, the outlet reports that sources close to the situation have said White is getting a "substantial pay increase." Over the past several months, White had been in negotiations to return to Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak retires, with salary being a big part of the reason a deal had not been reached. Yahoo reported that White's annual salary was one-fifth of Sajak's, as she's been making $3 million a year to his reported $15 million annual salary. The outlet stated that she was threatening to quit unless the show's producing studio, Sony Pictures Television, agreed to more than double her pay.

In a written statement shared on Monday, June 12, Sajak revealed that the new Wheel of Fortune season will be his last. "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" It was alter reveled that Seacrest would become the new Wheel of Fortune host.

Praising Sajak, Seacrest said, "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity."