Zach Roerig was arrested and charged with DUI over Memorial Day weekend. The 35-year-old was pulled over in Montpelier, Ohio around 2:30 a.m. local time for not having a front license plate. That's when cops noticed his bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

After local police walked up to his car and smelled alcohol on his breath, the conducted several field sobriety tests. During that time, Zach told the officers, "This is very hard, I can't do this when I'm f—ing ..." according to TMZ as his sentence and voice trailed off. When the cop asked him what he meant to say, he continued with, "When I can't have a beer." The actor was then arrested for misdemeanor DUI. When he got to his holding cell for the night, sources say Roerig peed in it. He was eventually released and his arraignment is set for June 4.

In May, YouTube star Corey La Barrie died on his birthday and his family believes it was at the hands of a drunk driver. His friend and Ink Master star Daniel Silva was the one behind the wheel as he drove the two around after leaving a party. La Barrie was the passenger in the car when the two crashed — no other cars were involved. Silva suffered a broken hip and allegedly tried to flee the scene after the crash but a witness stopped him. La Barrie was pronounced dead not long after the accident and Silva was arrested for murder after being discharged from the hospital.

The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty in the death of his friend. If he's convicted on one count of murder, he could face 15 years to life in prison. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but La Barrie's family believes alcohol was involved. Some have come forward the two were at a party before heading to another one when the accident took place. His brother Jared took to Instagram to share his thoughts that his brother died at the hands of a drunk driver, and his mother also shared something similar saying, "No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I'm overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss yu so so much. It's just so unfair." The YouTuber's friends also took to social media to express their sadness after losing such a close friend.