'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Plea Revealed After Arrest on Murder Charge for Corey La Barrie Death

Former Ink Master star Daniel Silva pleaded not guilty in the death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie during his arraignment in court Wednesday. The 27-year-old tattoo artist was charged with murder in La Barrie's death in a car crash on May 10. If convicted on one count of murder, Silva could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. A Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight there will be a preliminary hearing on June 30. Silva's attorneys also set a bail review for May 27. The Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division is still investigating the case.

Silva was allegedly driving a new MacLaren sports car in Valley Village, Los Angeles on May 10, La Barrie's 25th birthday. He lost control of the car and drove off the road, police told BuzzFeed News. Silva allegedly tried to leave the scene, but a witness stopped him. No other cars were involved in the crash. First responders took La Barrie and Silva to a nearby hospital, where La Barrie succumbed to his injuries. Silva was arrested on May 11. TMZ later published photos of Silva on a stretcher, being taken from the scene. Police said the vehicle was traveling "at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but members of La Barrie's family believe alcohol was involved. His brother Jarrad wrote on Instagram that La Barrie died "in a car accident with his drunk friend driving." His mother, Lisa Burton, shared a similar message. "No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child," Burton wrote. "It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

YouTube star Kian Lawley also shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two friends together. "This doesn't feel real," Lawley wrote. "Still can't believe it. Corey, man, u left us too soon. U were the best friend anybody could ever ask for."

La Barrie had a big following on YouTube, with more than 340,000 subscribers and over 245,000 Instagram followers. Hours before his death, he live-streamed his birthday activities on Twitch, and the stream is still available. As for Silva, he appeared on Paramount Network's Ink Master Season 10 and has more than 1.1 million Instagram followers.