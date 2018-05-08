The CW Cancels ‘Valor’ After One Season

The CW has officially canceled Valor after one season.

The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh.

The series, Variety reports, came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

Valor debuted on The CW‘s fall 2018 schedule but failed to receive a back-nine pickup and ended its first season in January 2018 with an average of 958,000 total viewers and a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic.

The series, however, beat the networks freshman series Dynasty in the ratings (with the latter series averaging 697,000 total viewers and 0.19 in the demo), but Dynasty was among the 10 series the network renewed in April.

The news comes a few hours after the network cancelled fellow freshman series Life Sentence, starring Lucy Hale.

“Just got the sad news that Life Sentence will not be coming back for a second season,” Hale wrote. “I was emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.”

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had. Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance,” she added.

The series finale for Life Sentence will air Friday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Back in April, The CW announced it had renewed Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane The Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Black Lightning and Dynasty for new seasons. Additionally it was announced that the upcoming seasons of Crazy and Jane would be their last.

Riverdale saw impressive ratings gains in its second season, most likely due in no small part to the first season becoming available to stream on Netflix. The Archie Comics series is currently up by over 30 percent in both total viewers and adults 18-49 in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers from its first season.

The network is set to expand to a six-night programming schedule, meaning it will start airing new episodes of its shows on Sunday nights in October. The network is rumored to have several pilots in contention to be picked up for series for the upcoming TV year, including the buzzy Charmed reboot.