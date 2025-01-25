USA Network Has Been Dealing With Big Schedule Change

USA Network now has a big gap in its schedule, and its been forced to make some changes. The Comcast-owned cable channel lost one of its key programs, WWE Raw, to streaming, with Netflix picking up the rights in a mega-deal. WWE Raw has propped up Monday night on the channel for decades (minus the show’s brief TNN/Spike TV period), so the network is missing a key programming block.

The immediate filler for Monday nights has been the One Chicago franchise, namely Chicago Fire. The NBC series is still on Comcast’s broadcast TV channel when it airs new episodes on Wednesdays, but USA Network currently holds some syndication rights. Reruns of the firefighter drama have been filling the WWE Raw void most weeks since the switchover at the top of the year.

Chicago Fire and WWE Raw don’t exactly have a lot of crossover appeal, but that might be intentional. Historically, WWE programming viewership has moved from broadcaster to broadcaster, meaning USA Network probably knows most won’t stick around to see what’s not on each Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

However, it does seem USA Network will be flexible with its Monday night. For example, this upcoming Monday night’s schedule will be filled by a movie from the Fast and Furious franchise, F9. However, Chicago Fire jumps right back into the time slot on Feb. 3.

WWE fans without Netflix can still get their fix on USA Network, though. SmackDown still airs on the channel in the U.S. each Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch WWE Raw and WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Raw airs worldwide on Netflix every Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Royal Rumble will air on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET via Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.