Jade Cargill and Brandon Phillips: Their Relationship Timeline

Jade Cargill recently joined WWE after having a successful run at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Throughout her professional wrestling career, Cargill has had her husband Brandon Phillips by her side. Phillips is a former baseball player who was a three-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He and Cargill share a daughter named Bailey Quinn (born in 2017), but not much information about the couple's relationship has been made public.

According to Sportskeeda, Cargill and Phillips have likely been together for more than five years and share pictures of each other on their social media accounts. According to PEOPLE, Cargill and Phillips first met through a mutual friend when she was playing basketball in France. When Cargill returned home, she would visit Phillips often.

"We're competitive in every little thing," Cargill, 31, told PEOPLE in October. "But he's a very funny, very entertaining guy. ...He's on the outside world," she says. "If he really likes something, this is what people from outside are gravitating to and liking in wrestling. So when I watch wrestling, I'm just sitting there watching him like, 'Hey, did that excite you? What about this show did you like?' Because he's not a pure wrestling fan. He became a wrestling fan when I came about."

Cargill also talked about how Phillips, 42, didn't want her to become a professional wrestler. "He didn't want me to get hurt," she said. "But he came to the gym one day and I was having a match and since then, he's seen me in a different limelight. I'm a very soft spoken woman, but now he's seen me in there just taking charge and doing all these crazy moves. And he was like, 'Wow, I am so proud of you. That is crazy!' He was Gung-ho about it from then on."

In November 2022, Cargill announced that she and Phillips became owners of a Women's Professional Fastpitch softball team that will be based in Dallas. The franchise, the Texas Smoke, played their first season last year and won the league championship. On Instagram Phillips wrote, "I'm so proud of this team and what we have accomplished in our FIRST year. We set out to do things differently than they have ever been done before in women's sports. This team right here trusting our process and putting in the hard work is what made that happen."