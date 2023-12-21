'Monk' Creator Open to Crossing Over With Another Major USA Network Show

Monk could be getting a crossover with fellow USA Network series Psych. Both shows have had resurgences as of late, with the Psych movies in recent years and Mr. Monk's Last Case just recently. Not only were both shows popular on USA, but today they are still loved by many. Not to mention the fact that they do exist in the same universe. In the Psych series finale, the series more or less referenced Monk, which Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster moving to San Francisco, where the series takes place.

With this revelation, some have probably been hoping that the two shows could somehow cross paths with one another. Monk creator Andy Breckman told ComicBook that while he doesn't know if it will ever happen, there's always the possibility. "I'm a huge fan of Psych," Breckman shared. "I know a lot of people are asking about a crossover. It's challenging because Monk, I always felt, exists in its own unique universe, and we play by our own unique rules. Psych comes very close in spirit, but it feels like it's still a different world – but I will never say never. I know that we have fans that love both shows equally, and that means a lot to us."

If a crossover were to happen between Monk and Psych, just what would bring them together? The whole idea for the newest Monk movie is that it's Adrian Monk's final case, hence the title. However, if he worked on a case with Spencer and Gus, that would be an exception. It would have to make sense, though. Not to mention the fact that both casts and the fans would have to be interested. Hopefully a crossover of some type does happen, or perhaps yet another reference to either show in their respective movies, if they ever do another one.

In the meantime, fans will just have to wonder just what could happen with a possible Psych and Monk crossover. It would definitely be entertaining if it happened, so fingers crossed fans get one in the future. Mr. Monk's Last Case is currently streaming on Peacock, and it will be just what fans want to keep occupied. There are always reboots, revivals, and spinoffs happening, you never know what the future holds. Both Monk and Psych are streaming on Peacock, as well as the Psych movies.