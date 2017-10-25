‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Returns to CBS for Family Comedy

Jon Cryer is looking to return to television for the first time since Two And a Half Men ended. The actor has a new sitcom in the works at CBS that he is producing, but doesn’t plan to star in.

The 52-year-old Cryer will produce Dads and Daughters, a multi-camera sitcom that centers on two men — a math teacher with Midwestern values and an outgoing personal trainer. They get stuck living together after their ex-wife is convicted for credit card fraud so their daughters can stay together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be written by Mark Gross and Grett Mettler, who both work on CBS‘ Man With a Plan. Gross also worked with CBS on Mike & Molly and Mettler was a writer on Cougar Town.

It will be a CBS Television Studios production with Discount Sushi, the banner run by Cryer and his wife Lisa Joyner. The Hollywood Reporter notes Cryer isn’t attached to play either of the leading man roles.

Cryer previously worked with CBS on Two And a Half Men, where he played Alan Harper opposite Charlie Sheen (and later Ashton Kutcher). During the show’s 12 season run, Cryer won two Emmys.

The actor tried to get back on TV during the previous pilot season with Losing It on ABC. Unfortunately, the show, which was set to co-star Natalie Morales, wasn’t picked up.

While Cryer still hasn’t found a lead role on TV since Men ended, the Pretty In Pink actor has racked up guest roles in Lady Dynamite, NCIS, The Great Indoors and The Ranch. He also plays a version of himself in the YouTube Red show Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.