TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide

TV reboots and revivals are a major aspect of the TV landscape, and they will not disappear any time soon.

Continuations of classic shows have been big hits in recent years, with ABC’s Roseanne and NBC’s Will & Grace being prime examples in the sitcom genre. But those revivals are definitely not limited to comedies, as CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver reboots have proven to be successful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, more recent properties have also seen the revival treatment, including Jersey Shore and Last Man Standing.

Those titles are big hits, with networks using them as guides to develop more and more reboots. Most of these are still in the works, but many have been greenlit or scrapped entirely.

Scroll through to see all the revivals currently on the air, on the way, in development, open to development or on hold.

Currently Airing

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC)

American Idol (ABC)

Battlebots (Discovery Channel)

Ben 10 (Cartoon Network)

Biography (A&E)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (Disney Channel)

Cash Cab (Discovery Channel)

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Double Dare (Nickelodeon)

DuckTales (Disney XD)

Fear Factor (MTV)

Currently Airing (Continued)

Fuller House (Netflix)

The Gong Show (ABC)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

In Search Of (History)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Love Connection (Fox)

MacGyver (CBS)

Match Game (ABC)

MTV Unplugged (MTV)

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Currently Airing (Continued)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Strike Back (Cinemax)

The Tick (Amazon)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

Trading Spaces (TLC)

Total Request Live (MTV)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Revived, But Future Uncertain

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, not yet renewed for season 2)

Cold Case Files (A&E, not yet renewed)

Gilmore Girls (Netflix, revival season premiered November 2016)

Hey Arnold! (Nickelodeon, revival movie aired November 2017)

The Joker’s Wild (TBS, not yet renewed for season 3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (Nickelodeon, scripted revival movie aired November 2016)

Mad TV (Fox, not yet renewed for season 2)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Netflix, not yet renewed for season 3)

Revived, But Future Uncertain (Continued)

Prison Break (Fox, revival season finished May 2017)

Psych (USA, revival movie aired December 2017)

Samurai Jack (Cartoon Network, revival season finished May 2017)

Showtime at The Apollo (Fox, not yet renewed for season 2)

Sigmund and the Sea Monsters (Amazon, not yet renewed for season 2)

Thunderbirds Are Go (Amazon, not yet renewed for season 5)

Twin Peaks (Showtime, revival season finished September 2017)

Upcoming

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Blue’s Clues (Nickelodeon)

Charmed (The CW)

The Conners (ABC, revival of Roseanne following Roseanne Barr’s firing)

Deal or No Deal (CNBC)

Downton Abbey (film)

Invader Zim (Nickelodeon)

Kim Possible (Disney Channel)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

Magnum, P.I. (CBS)

Upcoming (Continued)

Murphy Brown (CBS)

Rocko’s Modern Life (Nickelodeon)

Roswell (The CW)

Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

She-Ra (Netflix)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

Top Boy (Netflix)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

Wife Swap (CMT)

Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe)

In Development

24

Aeon Flux

ALF

Amazing Stories

Bewitched

Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future

Clarissa Explains It All

Daria

Deadwood

Fame

Fantasy Island

Hart to Hart

The Jetsons

In Development (Continued)

Kung Fu

The L Word

Miami Vice

The Munsters

Name That Tune

The Office

Party of Five

Profit

Starsky & Hutch

Supermarket Sweep

Temptation Island

Witchblade

Possible

Good Times

The Jeffersons

King of the Hill

Mad About You

Tales From the Crypt

Teen Wolf

Dead

The A-Team

All in the Family

Cagney & Lacey

Celebrity Deathmatch

Family Matters

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Get Christie Love!

Girl Meets World (canceled after three seasons on Disney Channel)

The Greatest American Hero

Greek

The Honeymooners

Law & Order

Maude

Prime Suspect 1973 (cancelled after one season by ITV)

Xena: Warrior Princess

The X-Files (two-season revival ended March 2018)