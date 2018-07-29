TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ Dominates Friday Night Again

New episodes of Blue Bloods have not aired since May, but the crime drama is still attracting more viewers than any other Friday night show.

CBS started its night with a new episode of Whistleblower, which attracted 3.16 million total viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. That was even from the previous week’s episode. A repeat of Hawaii Five-0 had 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating.

CBS’ night ended with Blue Bloods, which had 4.27 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating. Although not the top-rated show in the demographic, it was the most-watched hour of the night.

While fans continue to tune into Blue Bloods repeats, the show’s stars are already back to work. During the week, Donnie Wahlberg, Sami Gale and Vanessa Ray all shared photos from the New York production. Season nine starts on Friday, Sept. 28 and will pick up after Eddie Janko and Jamie Reagan’s engagement.

Over at ABC, Quantico continues limping towards its series finale with 2.68 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating. The penultimate episode was even with last week. The show was cancelled in May, as many expected, after low-rated episodes aired on Thursdays. The show moved to Fridays on May 25.

A new episode of What Would You Do? had 2.62 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating, which was even from last week. 20/20 dropped to 2.76 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating, off two-tenths from last week.

NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior repeat had 2.59 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating. A new Dateline episode followed at 10 p.m., drawing 2.96 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating. That was the highest-rating on the night in the demo.

Fox kicked things off with a repeat of The Resident, which had 1.66 million viewers and a 0.3 18-49 rating. A repeat of The Orville mustered just 1.14 million viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

The CW’s night of magic show repeats did not get much traction. Episodes of Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us all earned 0.2 18-49 ratings and less than 1 million total viewers.

Although CBS was most-watched network of the night overall, NBC had the best 18-49 rating with a 0.5 average.

During late night, a new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had a 0.3 rating in the demographic in metered markets. Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon repeats had the same rating in the demo. Colbert easily won in the total viewer rating with a 2.3.

James Corden and Seth Meyers also had repeats, with both earning 0.2 18-49 ratings in the metered markets.

Photo credit: CBS