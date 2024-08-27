Veteran Australian journalist Steve Hart has announced his departure from 7News Brisbane, opting to join WIN News in Wollongong. The move, revealed through an internal communication to staff on Aug. 20, marks another significant loss for the Brisbane-based newsroom of the Seven Network, which has been grappling with a series of high-profile exits in recent months.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Hart's decision to leave 7News was primarily driven by personal considerations. "Family reasons" were cited as the main factor behind his choice to relocate, as reported by both Sky News Australia. It's understood that Hart's wife resides in Sydney, and his regular weekend commutes to be with her played a crucial role in his decision to move closer to his family, according to The Courier Mail.

Hart, who joined the Seven Network in August 2022 after establishing himself as a respected crime reporter at Network 10, is set to finish his tenure with 7News on Sept. 11. This departure comes after just over two years with the company, during which time he contributed significantly to the network's news coverage.

Before his stint at Seven, Hart made a name for himself as a sports presenter and reporter at Network 10 and Fox Sports. In 2018, he transitioned into crime reporting at Network 10, further broadening his journalistic experience.

Hart's exit is part of a larger trend of departures from 7News Brisbane, which has seen several veteran journalists leave the network in recent months. In the past few weeks, sports presenter Shane Webcke announced his decision to step back from the news desk in January 2025. Webcke, who has been with Seven for 18 years, cited a desire for "greater flexibility and more time to pursue my family agricultural interests" as the reason for his departure, per The Courier Mail.

While Webcke will remain with the network to contribute to the NRL Insights program, his reduced role represents another significant change for the Brisbane newsroom. In his farewell statement, Webcke expressed gratitude for his long tenure, saying, "It's something I've been thinking about for a while, to allow me greater flexibility and more time to pursue my family agricultural interests," reports the outlet.

These recent departures follow a wave of redundancies at Seven in July, which saw the exit of high-profile figures such as newsreader Sharyn Ghidella and weatherman Paul Burt. These cuts were part of a broader cost-cutting initiative that resulted in the loss of 150 jobs across the network.

Burt's departure was particularly notable for its candid nature. During his final on-air segment in July, he delivered a blunt message to viewers: "If I'd had the opportunity I wouldn't have wanted to go this way. It's what happens when you get sacked."

Ghidella, who was let go in July after years of service to the network, expressed her sadness at the decision but has already secured a new position. In a statement, she said she was "saddened" to leave. Ghidella is set to join Network 10 in September as the anchor of the 5 p.m. Queensland news bulletin, reports The Courier Mail.

The string of departures has reportedly taken a toll on the remaining staff at 7News Brisbane. An insider speaking to The Courier Mail claimed that staff morale among the Brisbane team was "destroyed" and that the redundancies of both on-air personalities and behind-the-scenes staff were handled in a "brutal" and "cold" manner.