TV Comedy Renewed for Seasons 8 and 9

TV viewers can be guaranteed more laughs, because a popular comedy series is coming back for more episodes! The British comedy anthology Inside No. 9 has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. BBC confirmed the Season 8 and Season 9 renewal news on June 1, just after Inside No. 9 aired its Season 7 finale. The two season order will bring fans 12 new episodes, bringing the total episode count of the series up to 43.

"In the greatest plot twist ever, the BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No. 9 to series 9," creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said in a press release shared by SpoilerTV. "Since 2014, it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more. What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out."

At this time, details for the upcoming seasons are unclear. However, BBC did confirm that the next two seasons will stick to the show's anthology format. The first seven seasons of the hit series have consisted of six half-hour films, each set in a different location, "the style and tone changing each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy – always aiming to surprise, delight, unnerve and amuse." Season 8 and Season 9 will also consist of six half-hour films.

Sharing news of the two season order, Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said, "we are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great." Executive Producer for the BBC, Josh Cole, added, "Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents. Very few comedies reach nine series, and even fewer scale the hare-raising heights of Inside No. 9. We're delighted to be making two more series of a true comedy classic".

Originally premiering in 2014, Inside No. 9 is an anthology series that features darkly comic tales, each of which takes place inside a building or apartment marked number nine. The comedy has been a massive hit for BBC, its first six seasons currently having a 100% fresh critics rating and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Inside No. 9 is executive produced by Josh Cole and Adam Tandy, with Kim Crowther serving as producer.