FX Renews Comedy Series for 2 More Seasons

✖

FX renewed the beloved vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows for Seasons 5 and 6, weeks before the fourth season debuts. The series stars Nayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch as vampires who live in Staten Island. It is inspired by the mockumentary of the same name directed and written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

"There's a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn't be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series," Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement Monday. "What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors, and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 debuts on July 12 at 10 p.m. ET with two episodes. the episodes will also be released on Hulu the day after their premiere on FX. The show will soon be released on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+'s Star banner in other territories.

The series is told in mockumentary style, with vampires Nandor (Novak), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin (Proksch) living together in Staten Island with Nandor's long-suffering familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). The four vampires have to deal with the modern world, with Guillermo's help. The show has featured several major guest stars during its run, including Beanie Feldstein, Nick Kroll, Kristen Schaal, Dave Bautista, Vanessa Bayer, Paul Reubens, Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, Mark Hamill, Haley Joel Osmond, and Scott Bakula. Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, and Clement reprised their roles from the film during a Season 1 episode.

What We Do in the Shadows is a hit with critics and audiences, earning 10 Primetime Emmy nominations for its first two seasons. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 but lost to Schitt's Creek. Season 3 is expected to be a big player when the nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards are announced on July 12.

The executive producers on What We Do in the Shadows are Waititi, Clement, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. FX Productions produces the series. The first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu. The original movie is available to buy or rent from most on-demand services.