HBO Renews Popular Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has officially renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for Season 4. The premium cabler shared Thursday that the Emmy-winning sketch comedy series would be returning for another season. The renewal announcement was made just weeks after the Robin Thede-starring series concluded its third season.

Confirming the news of the renewal, Amy Gravitt, executive VP of HBO comedy programming, praised the show's cast for bringing "so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch." Along with Thede, who created the series, A Black Lady Sketch Show stars Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend. Guest stars in the third season included Ava DuVernay, Michael Ealy, David Alan Grier, Daphne Reid, Tommy Davidson, Raven-Symoné and Wayne Brady, among others. Gravitt added, per Deadline, "We're beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show."

"A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO," Thede said. "We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show."

Initially premiering in August of 2019, A Black Lady Sketch Show is described as a narrative series "set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests." The series has proven to be a massive success for HBO, earning total of seven Emmy nominations, including Emmy nominations for outstanding variety sketch series for each of its first two seasons. It won an Emmy in 2021 for picture editing for variety programming. Three seasons into its run, A Black Lady Sketch Show also holds a rare 100% perfect critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At this time, HBO has not revealed details about Season 4. The series' first three seasons all ran for a total length of six episodes, though HBO has not said if Season 4 will run the same length. A Black Lady Sketch Show is executive produced by Thede, Issa Rae for Hoorae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez, and Brooke Posch. The series wrapped its third season on May 13. A Season 4 premiere date has not been revealed. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest renewal and cancellation news!