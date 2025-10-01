‘Tulsa King’s Robert Patrick and Beau Knapp Open up About the Series’ Most Cutthroat Villains Yet (Exclusive)

The Dunmires are shaking things up on Tulsa King.

Just a couple of episodes into Season 3, Jeremiah (Robert Patrick) and Cole (Beau Knapp) have proven they will stop at nothing to acquire the Montague family distillery, even if that means destroying Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) and everyone he loves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patrick and Knapp opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Sunday’s all-new episode of the Paramount+ drama, teasing just how far the father-son duo will go to get what they want.

Taking on the role of Jeremiah, the powerful Dunmire patriarch with deep pockets in the liquor business, was a no-brainer for Patrick, who “loved everything about” playing Season 3’s new villain.

Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire in Tulsa King, episode 3, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. (Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

“As the show comes out, you’ll learn more and more about the Dunmire family [who are] deeply religious,” Patrick teased, adding that the father-son dynamic with Kanpp’s Cole was “just so much fun to play out.”

“Some of the most intense scenes were the most fun,” he explained, adding that as an actor, “the scenes with Beau were fantastic, because there were a lot of things revealed between he and I as the story goes — and you’ll see it. There are a lot of interesting moments, I think, that Beau and I were able to achieve while we were filming.”

Patrick hinted, “Jeremiah is very tough on Cole. And it’s interesting to see why and how Cole reacts to it as it goes. …He’s conflicted, he’s got all these things he’s got to deal with.”

Knapp agreed that fans can expect to see “a side of Tulsa they’ve never seen before.”

“I think that’s what makes the show so special and so beautiful, is that you have these very dark moments,” he added, “And then there’s this beautiful light, this humor, and you’re not stuck in this darkness.”

Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montague and Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire in Tulsa King, episode 2, season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. (Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Knapp teased that Cole is “on a journey to find who he is and who he wants to be,” as the SEAL Team actor hinted at a “great season” ahead.

Tulsa King isn’t the first time that Patrick has worked with Stallone, as the duo has previously appeared together in the films Cop Land, Spy Kids and D-Tox.

“I love Sly, and I love working with him,” Patrick told PopCulture. “We have a chemistry because of that; we’ve worked together before, going back to the mid-’90s.”

And while the pair hadn’t seen one another “in a while,” Patrick called the opportunity to reunite on Tulsa King simply “fantastic.”

Tulsa King airs new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+.