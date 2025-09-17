‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Fate Revealed

Dwight Manfredi is coming back.

Deadline reports that Paramount+ has renewed the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama for a fourth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News comes ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Sunday. There will be some changes ahead. After Dave Erickson took over as executive producer and showrunner, replacing Terence Winter, who stepped down after Season 1, Winter is officially coming back on board. After being a consultant in Season 3, he will return as EP and head writer, with Erickson exiting.

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Winter previously served as EP and showrunner for the first season but stepped down as showrunner ahead of Season 2. He later rejoined the series as head writer and EP for the second season and had a large presence in the writers’ room. Producing director Craig Zisk handled on-set showrunner duties, but there was no official showrunner for Season 2. Erickson was brought on as the showrunner for Season 3, and with his departure, there will once again be no separate showrunner for Season 4.

The renewal is not so surprising. After Stallone, who also serves as EP, closed a new deal last November, it was to continue the show for two more seasons. Season 3 was greenlit in March, and it was expected that Season 4 would soon follow. Additionally, Tulsa King has an overall approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience score, so it was only a matter of time.

Along with Stallone, Tulsa King stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. From Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

In Season 3, “Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

On top of a fourth season, Tulsa King fans will also be looking forward to the Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff NOLA King. He will star in and executive produce the series, which is set in New Orleans. Prior to the spinoff, he will cameo in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who comes from the crime world.