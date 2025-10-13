‘Tulsa King’: McKenna Quigley Harrington Teases ‘Higher’ Stakes Than Ever for Dwight’s Crew in Season 3 (Exclusive)

The “stakes are higher” than ever for Dwight Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) crew in Season 3 of Tulsa King as the expansion of his empire comes with the making of some ruthless new enemies.

McKenna Quigley Harrington, who plays Grace, opened up to PopCulture.com about what’s next for Dwight’s crew after Sunday’s episode of the Paramount+ show, titled “Staring Down the Barrel,” saw them recovering The Fifty from Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) with a trade for Cole Dunmire’s (Beau Knapp) life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spirits were low at the start of Sunday’s episode when Dwight’s crew had to come face-to-face with their boss, having lost The Fifty to the Dunmires after a rookie mistake by Tyson (Jay Will) last week.

(Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Harrington remembered having a sense of “oh no, Dad’s mad” while filming the confrontation between Dwight and his crew, but said it’s that feeling that made Grace want to “step up” and “take control” more than ever.

“In Grace’s mind, [she’s] like, ‘If I were in charge, this would not have happened,’ which might not be true, by the way,” Harrington joked, “But I’m like, ‘Let’s get these boys out of here. I’ve got it. ‘”

“But I think the truth is, what we’re embarking on and the antagonists that we’re up against are really challenging,” she continued. “And so we do have to work together to do this.”

It’s those challenges that lead to the crew members “asking each other to step up or telling each other when we think they’ve f—ked up and they need to rise to the occasion,” Harrington added. “And I think we all do, because we all are really loyal to Dwight, and we all really love each other on set and off. We’re all kind of a big family.”

(Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+)

Grace, in particular, is motivated to take on more responsibility in the crew, teaming up with Bodhi (Martin Starr) to create an AI whiskey reviewer named Jasper to hype up The Fifty during one particularly amusing storyline in Sunday’s episode.

“Martin and I are very close, but we hadn’t really had that kind of scene yet where it was just pure banter-y,” Harrington said. “He’s a comedic genius, so he can make anything funny. But I think especially with the Jasper AI character that he created, we got to have a lot of fun with that — both making fun of AI and social media, but also, at least my character is like, ‘No, no, you need this to exist in the world these days,’ which is true.”

Moving forward in Season 3, Harrington teased that “the stakes are higher” as Dwight’s empire expands, hinting at “some amazing surprises” coming up.

Tulsa King airs new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.