‘Tulsa King’ Just Killed off a Character

Tulsa King just killed off an OG character in a truly tragic way.

Armand Truisi (Max Casella), a former member of Dwight Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) crew, died by suicide in Sunday’s episode of the Paramount+ drama after going on a drinking binge.

In the final few minutes of the Season 3 episode, law enforcement could be seen talking to Goodie Carangi (Christopher Caldovino) at Bred-2-Buck before Goodie called his boss with the news of Armand’s death.

“They found Armand,” Goodie told Dwight. “Hung himself in some flophouse, bottles everywhere. If I hear anything else, I’ll let you know.” Armand’s body could then be seen swinging from the ceiling of a motel in a shot from behind.

Max Casella as Armand Truisi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.

Armand’s story on Tulsa King has been a tragic one, and the last we saw of the character was three episodes prior, when his estranged wife, Clara, arrived in Tulsa to look for him after he missed a scheduled visit with their kids and didn’t pick up his phone.

Following Sunday’s episode, Casella seemed to say that Armand’s time on Tulsa King was over for good, addressing fans’ questions about his return on Instagram. Asked if he was ever coming back, Casella answered simply, “No,” explaining in another comment, “They killed the character.”

Armand was down and out at the end of Season 2 after holding up Goodie to steal half a million dollars from the dispensary and go on the lam. Instead of taking the cash and running, however, Armand turned himself in to Dwight, asking his boss to kill him so he didn’t have to do it himself.

“I think it was the fact that he had always said that he would never run again at the end of the first season,” Casella told TV Insider of his character’s decision to turn himself in back in November 2024. “He said, ‘I’m not ever gonna run from my problems again. I ran for 19 years, and then Dwight shows up out of nowhere and turns my life upside down. I lose my family. I lose the house, I lose my wife and kids and everything and I’m not gonna run anymore. At least if I’m gonna come out of this with one thing, it’s that.’”

Max Casella as Armand Truisi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.

The pressures of Armand’s financial troubles and drinking led the character to spiral “down and down” until he found himself “doing something completely drastic and suicidal and then running for the border,” the actor continued, adding, “And I think he turns the car around because I think he’d probably end up committing suicide if he kept going. He might do that anyway. He’s basically going to Dwight saying, ‘Do it for me, but I can’t run anymore. I’m not gonna run anymore.’”

In Season 3 of Tulsa King, “as Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies — and the risks to his crew,” as per the official logline. “Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Tulsa King airs new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.



