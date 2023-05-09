'True Lies' Still Airing New Episode on Wednesday Despite Cancellation

True Lies was officially canceled earlier this week, but that isn't stopping the series from finishing off its first and only season. CBS will be airing a new episode of the freshman action drama tomorrow, with guest star Robert Christopher Riley. In "Unfamiliar Partnerships," an ex-Omega Sector operative asks the team to help stop the sale of weaponized uranium, leading Harry to struggle with reconciling his loyalty between his team and his former teammate. Unfortunately, said comrade has some questionable yet effective tactics.

It's unfortunate that the series was canceled because it's possible that if not for the cancellation, we could have seen more of this ex-operative, who is likely played by Robert Christopher Riley. Since the season finale is next week, it's possible tomorrow's episode will set up the finale in some way, and knowing that there won't be anything to come next is definitely disappointing.

Since this is the first and now only season, there's no way of knowing how the season will come to an end. It's possible that they did film it like a series finale in case they got news that wasn't good, but it's also possible they just went with the flow and filmed it as is without even thinking about getting renewed or not. So it really could go either way.

Knowing that True Lies is canceled will make it even harder to watch, but just because it was canceled doesn't mean this could be the end. There's always the possibility of it getting picked up elsewhere or even getting the S.W.A.T. treatment and having the cancellation reversed. However, fans will just have to watch these final episodes to see what happens with Omega Sector and still hope that something good will come out of it. You never know what could happen.

Tomorrow's episode of True Lies, airing at 10 p.m. ET right after a rerun of FBI, will surely be one you won't want to miss, especially with Dynasty's Robert Christopher Riley guest starring in it. Even though it is going to be strange to watch it just days after the cancellation news, that is just one reason to continue to watch. Hopefully, this won't be the end of Omega Sector, but even if it is, these episodes will go out with a bang, and they will be both entertaining and emotional but definitely full of action.