'Dynasty' Star Stops by 'True Lies' on Wednesday

Even though True Lies was sadly canceled, there is still much to look forward to in these final episodes, and that includes Dynasty star Robert Christopher Riley stopping by! In tomorrow's episode, "Unfamiliar Partnerships," an ex-Omega Sector operative asks the team for help, which leads Harry to struggle between his current team and his former teammate. Riley is set to play Tucker, and although it doesn't say who Tucker is, it's very likely that he is the ex-operative, which will make things very interesting.

Riley portrayed Michael Culhane throughout the Dynasty reboot's five-season run, a former chauffeur of the Carringtons' who was also Fallon's on-again-off-again lover. Portraying a likely ex-operative is definitely a step up from chauffeur, so it should be pretty entertaining to see what that's like. It was a sad day when Dynasty was canceled, so it will be nice to see Riley continue to dominate TV.

(Photo: Matt Miller/CBS)

The actor has remained busy since he portrayed Michael Culhane. He can currently be seen in the Paramount+ revival of The Game and was actually a guest star in another CBS series last month when he appeared on FBI: International. Unfortunately, with his role on True Lies, this will be the only time he will be playing Tucker since the series will have its now series finale next week, so whatever dynamic between Tucker and Harry will only be seen tomorrow. However, it does sound like Harry could be getting into some trouble when Tucker comes around, so it will still be an episode to look forward to.

With only a few episodes left of True Lies, these final episodes are going to be as intense as ever, even more so now that we know that this will be the end. Literally anything can happen, and that may even mean a cliffhanger at the end of the finale. It's hard to tell how it will end since this is the only season, so it's possible things will be resolved by the end of the finale next week, but it may also not be. Plus, there's no telling how this week's episode will go down and if Tucker will drive a deeper wedge between Harry and the team, depending on who Harry sides with. Fans will just have to tune in tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to find out.