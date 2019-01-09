‘True Detective’ Season 3, Episode 1 Photos Show Mahershala Alia and Stephen Dorff on the Case

True Detective Season 3 debuts in less than week, and now new photos from Episode 1 show Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff on the case.

The HBO series took a lengthy hiatus after Season 2 was not met with same critical acclaim or fan praise that Season 1 was, but returns with an all-new cast on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

HBO has now shared a number of new photos from the premiere episode of the new season, revealing a look at the brilliant ensemble that has been gathered.

Mahershala Ali

Ali — who recently won a Golden Globe award for his role in the dramady film Green Book — is the lead star in the new season of True Detective, playing detective Wayne Hays.

Hayes is a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Stephen Dorff

Ali’s main co-star in the series is Blade actor Stephen Dorff.

Dorff plays Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator who is Hays’ partner on a new case.

Missing Kids

The case in question is one involving two missing children, and it will reportedly haunt Hays over many decades.

Playing the missing kids are young actors Lena McCarthy and Phoenix Elkin.

Mamie Gummer

Joining Ali and Dorff in the show is actress Mamie Gummer (The End of the Tour, Emily Owens, M.D.).

Gummer — who is the biological daughter of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep — plays Lucy Purcell, the mother of the two missing children.

Scoot McNairy

Actor Scoot McNairy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Halt and Catch Fire) is also part of the cast for the new season of True Detective.

McNairy plays Tom, a character who appears to be the father or step-father of the children that go missing.

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo (Selma, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) is also in the cast of the new season of the crime series.

She plays Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher who has a connection to two missing kids.

Police Interview

Other actors who will appear in the new season of True Detective include Ray Fisher (Justice League), Josh Hopkins (Quantico), and Jodi Balfour (The Crown).

Rhys Wakefield (The Purge), Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead), Jon Tenney (The Closer), and Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) will also star.

Filing A Report

Similar to the first season of True Detective — which stared Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — the new season will follow Ali’s character as he is consumed by a years-old case.

The way the case ends, or closes, will be something that torments Hays for the rest of his life.

Interrogation

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto returned once again to write the new season.

This time, however, HBO also brought in David Milch (Deadwood) to co-write with Pizzolatto.

Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) directed the first two episodes of the new season, but had to exit after that.

The remaining epsiodes were directed by Pizzolatto and Daniel Sackheim (Game of Thrones).

Reflecting

“The mystery of the deep woods. The fog over the mountains. The rivers. The water. The sense of scale when you get out to some of this nature. Also, what the buildings say about the lives behind them,” Pizzolatto said of Season 3 plot while speaking to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette last year.

“So I feel like people will see it as an extension of character, something that embodies characters’ emotional journeys while influencing those journeys,” Pizzolatto added.