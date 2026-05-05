‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Mariel Molino Teases ‘Romance’ and a ‘Reckoning’ for Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of NCIS: Origins is just hours away, and star Mariel Molino told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “Hollywood Ending,” airing on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Molino, who portrays NIS Special Agent Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, said there “will be action. There will be gunshots.” She continued, “There will be a reckoning with Abe Pruitt. And, also, we finally will be able to find out what fans have been waiting for. Why did it go from NIS to NCIS? And there will be romance.”

Pictured: Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

Since it is NCIS: Origins, it’s not surprising that there will be some action and gunshots, but it sounds like fans may want to hold their breath for what could happen with Abe Pruitt. Played by Christopher Backus, Pruitt is the main antagonist for Season 2 of Origins. Leader of The Range, he’s been linked to a previous bombing and other crimes, and was released from prison in a recent episode after his lawyer, who was killed in a car explosion, was discovered having an affair, leading to Pruitt’s mistrial.

It also sounds like fans will see the transition from NIS to NCIS, since it is the ‘90s, so that should also be fun, on top of romance. Between whom, fans will just have to tune in. Unfortunately, it may not all be exciting. Considering the Season 1 finale ended on a pretty terrifying cliffhanger involving Lala, it’s quite possible that Season 2 will also have a cliffhanger. What that cliffhanger will be, again, fans will have to tune in.

Pictured: Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

Luckily, NCIS: Origins has been renewed for Season 3 and is confirmed to return this fall, so the wait won’t be too long. However, it has also been confirmed that Season 3 will only have 10 episodes, so that doesn’t give writers too much time to properly flesh out whatever storyline will be told. At the very least, the finale will definitely be entertaining, and you never know what could happen.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with the Season 2 finale of NCIS: Origins, and fans won’t want to miss what happens. The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming tomorrow on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.