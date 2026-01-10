Tony Goldwyn Wants ‘Scandal’ Star to Appear on ‘Law & Order’

Law & Order star Tony Goldwyn is wanting to do a Scandal reunion on the NBC legal drama.

While celebrating the Dick Wolf series’ 25th anniversary, the actor told Us Weekly just who he would love to have guest star.

He revealed that he would love nothing more than for Scandal co-star Kerry Washington to appear in an episode, saying, “I keep bugging her about that.” The two starred on the ABC political thriller for all seven seasons. Goldwyn portrayed President Fitzgerald “Fiz” Thomas Grant III, while Washington played his mistress, Olivia Carolyn Pope, a former White House Director of Communications.

(Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) KERRY WASHINGTON, TONY GOLDWYN

Goldwyn and Washington have remained close since the series ended in 2018, frequently reuniting and posting about the other on social media. They even got together at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024. Washington is pretty busy these days, with her upcoming series Imperfect Women and a few other projects in the works, so it might be hard for her to appear on Law & Order. Even if it is just for a brief cameo.

Also starring Henry Ian Cusick, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia de Rossi, Cornelius Smith Jr., Joe Morton, and George Newbern, Scandal ran from 2012 to 2018 and focused on Olivia Pope’s crisis management firm and its staff, as well as the staff at the White House and surrounding political scene.

(Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TONY GOLDWYN, KERRY WASHINGTON

Meanwhile, Law & Order is in its 25th season, hence the reason for the Anniversary Celebration. Goldwyn joined the long-running drama in 2024 as DA Nicholas Baxter, replacing Sam Waterston. The series just had its midseason premiere on Thursday, and it’s likely the back half of the season will be seeing plenty more guest stars. Whether or not Washington will ever be one of those guest stars remains to be seen.

Since there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Law & Order, fans will have plenty of time to hope that Olitz reunites on-screen in the near future. In the meantime, new episodes of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. All episodes of Scandal are streaming on Hulu.